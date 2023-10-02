90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WARNING: Latest BARC scam claims to have found lost pets, asking owners to pay $250 for fake microchipping fee

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: BARC scam, Lost pets, Missing pets
BARC Scam (PIXABY)

HOUSTON – Employees from the BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions are warning pet owners of a scam that may cost them hundreds of dollars if they’re desperately searching for a lost pet.

According to BARC’s Facebook page, there is currently a scam going around where an individual claims that BARC has located their missing pet.

The post goes on to say that in order to have the pet returned, owners would have to pay a $250 microchipping fee over the phone.

The individual is reportedly using a masked phone number to show BARC’s customer service line, (832) 395-9084.

BARC reminded pet owners that they would never ask for payments over the phone in regard to their animals.

“If contacted to pay money over the phone from anyone identifying themselves from BARC, do NOT engage and hang up,” the post read.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter