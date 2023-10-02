90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Houston police officer relieved of duty following DWI arrest

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: local, news, crime, houston police department
HPD POLICE LIGHTS, STOCK (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty following his arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to the Houston Police Department.

Former HPD officer Brandon Walter, 35, was arrested and charged with DWI on Saturday.

Walter was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $100.

As a standard protocol, the officer was relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affair Division.

Walter was assigned to the Southwest Patrol Division and sworn in as an officer in November 2020.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email