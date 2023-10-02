Houston police officer relieved of duty following DWI arrest

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty following his arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to the Houston Police Department.

Former HPD officer Brandon Walter, 35, was arrested and charged with DWI on Saturday.

Walter was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $100.

As a standard protocol, the officer was relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Internal Affair Division.

Walter was assigned to the Southwest Patrol Division and sworn in as an officer in November 2020.