Suspect identified, sought after man dies from multiple gunshot wounds in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man who’s been identified as the gunman in the fatal shooting of another man in west Houston is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, Cameron Batts, 26, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Zion Sneed, 24.

What happened?

The shooting was reported outside an after-hours club, located at 9275 Richmond Ave on July 15th.

Officers said they found Sneed outside a vehicle in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned a fight involving multiple people escalated into a shooting. Batts was identified as the shooter on Wednesday. He currently remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Batts, or in this case, is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.