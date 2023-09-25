82º
Off-duty DPS trooper shot neighbor who he believed was breaking into his apartment in downtown Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A DPS trooper reportedly opened fire and shot a man who he believed was breaking into his apartment complex in downtown Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 500 block of Crawford near Minute Maid Park just before midnight on Sunday.

Investigators said the trooper lived on the fifth floor of the apartment building. At some point Sunday night, police said the trooper believed that someone was attempting to break into his unit.

They added that once the trooper heard someone trying to get inside his apartment, he shouted out to the person.

Then, he shot through the door, hitting the man in his shoulder. The man reportedly left but officers found him nearby bleeding.

He was then rushed to the hospital.

The DPS trooper was not injured.

An investigation is now underway.

