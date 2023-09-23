Massachusetts man sentenced to life for trying to pay for ‘hit man’ to kill Sugar Land landlord over eviction notice

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he was convicted of solicitation to commit capital murder, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Burke, 36, was tried for planning and paying for a “hit man” to commit murder in 2022, the release stated.

According to Chief Special Crimes Prosecutor Mark Hanna, Burke attempted to hire a man in June 2022 to shoot his Sugar Land landlord because of a pending eviction proceeding. The man reported Burke’s request to law enforcement and agreed to become a confidential informant.

The informant reportedly agreed to meet with Burke while wearing a recording device. During the recorded meetings, the Burke promised to pay the informant for the killing and then threatened to torture the informant if he did not commit the murder, according to prosecutors.

Additionally, Burke reportedly gave the informant a gun to use in the murder.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Detective Carlos Arredondo led the investigation, resulting in the immediate arrest of Burke.

While in custody, awaiting trial, Burke committed assaults against jail guards and staff, according to the DA’s Office.

Prosecutor Katherine Peterson told the jury during closing statements that “Andrew Burke should remain in prison for as long as he is a danger to the public.”

The jury then sentenced Burke to life in prison and the maximum $10,000 fine. Burke was not probation eligible.

“Law enforcement was able to prevent the senseless murder of a property owner who began proceedings to evict the defendant,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “A life sentence is harsh, but entirely appropriate, considering the defendant’s criminal conduct and continued violence.”