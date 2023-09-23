Local Filipino non-profit hosts immersive arts showcase, highlighting Houston’s diverse stories

Local non-profit UniPro Texas hosted its fourth annual storytelling event Lumikhâ Arts Showcase. In Filipino, the word “Lumikhâ” means “create.” Dozens of artists from all walks of life, co-created this immersive experience to build community and share their stories.

HOUSTON – Hundreds of people came together for an interactive art show, highlighting Houston’s rich diversity.

Local non-profit UniPro Texas hosted its fourth annual storytelling event Lumikhâ Arts Showcase. In Filipino, the word “Lumikhâ” means “create.” Dozens of artists from all walks of life, co-created this immersive experience to build community and share their stories. Artists, dancers, writers, muralists, singers, even architects, brought their unique perspectives to life. This year’s theme was “We Are Rising.” Organizers said this interactive experience hopes to bring people together, showcasing the healing power of creativity and storytelling - especially after the pandemic.

“This year’s Lumikhâ Arts Showcase promises a vibrant celebration of culture, art, and community. This experience aims to bring people together, showcasing the healing power of creativity. By exchanging stories and ideas, these talented artists bring their unique perspectives to life and bring the community along with them,” said 2023 Lumikhâ Director and UniPro Texas member Christian Toledo.

This year, the free and public event was held at The Orange Show in east Houston. It was UniPro Texas’ 4th annual Lumikhâ Arts Showcase.