Public corruption conviction without public accountability? Former council director sees 5th delay in federal sentencing

HOUSTON – Federally convicted in 2022, but still out on the streets and far from a federal cell in 2023. This is exactly the case for the former Director of City Council Relations for the City of Houston, William-Paul Thomas.

In June KPRC 2 Investigates learned his sentencing was kicked down the road a fifth time, with a new date of October 2nd.

However, in federal legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates on Thursday, the defense attorney for Thomas, Monique Sparks, writes that she along with the government’s legal team “require additional time to discuss the details related to the Defendant’s Presentence Investigation that may affect the Defendant and/or the Government’s positioning at sentencing.”

In the summer of 2022, Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy tied to bribery. Thomas, who was one of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s closest senior directors in and out of City Hall, admitted to accepting cash bribes in exchange for changing a bar’s classification to a restaurant during the pandemic.

Thomas took the unusual step of walking into federal court and admitting guilt prior to being indicted or formally charged.

Thomas initially was supposed to have been sentenced on Nov. 28 last year, but that was delayed to Feb. 21. Then in January, a new date of March 27 was established, which was scrapped for June 20.

That date was crossed out with a new one set for Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Houston. Now that Oct. 2 is no longer a working date, the Feds have made it clear that Thomas will be sentenced no sooner than at least 60 days from now.

In Feb. 2020, KPRC 2 Investigates exposed Thomas as one of two city directors who received and had conversations about a $500,000 offer made to the Mayor’s office for assistance in closing a private land deal.

Following the conspiracy conviction, KPRC 2 also showed Thomas working against the city to assist private businessman Jason Yoo in an effort to eliminate hefty fines and “liquidated damages” Yoo had racked up within the Houston Airport System.

Yoo also was the author of the email sent to Thomas and fellow city Director Andy Icken offering $500,000 to close the land deal.

KPRC 2 Investigates will continue to follow the sentencing of Thomas and report on any developments when they happen.