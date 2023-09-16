Man, woman charged with capital murder after person found shot dead inside vehicle in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A man and woman have been charged in connection to the death of another man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle in southwest Houston on Sept. 5.

Eduardo Guerrero, 27, and Crystal Rodriguez, 28, are charged with capital murder. They are accused in the death of Rene Hernandez, 30.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call in the 11700 block of Bob White Drive at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sept 5.

When they arrived, they found Hernandez unresponsive inside a vehicle. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Guerrero and Rodriguez as suspects in the case.

Officers with the HPD South Gessner Patrol Division’s Crime Suppressant Team arrested both suspects on Thursday and they were charged Friday.