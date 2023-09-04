Driver arrested after crashing stolen vehicle with fake plates on SH-288 near Southmore

HOUSTON – A man driving a stolen vehicle has been arrested and faces several charges after crashing the car on Houston’s southside.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred off Highway 288 near Southmore in the early morning hours of Monday.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., they spotted a Dodge Challenger which they knew had previously evaded officers on two different occasions.

After observing the vehicle, they noticed it had different plates on it each time.

They then attempted to stop the vehicle in the 2400 block of Wentworth where it evaded again and headed towards 288 near Southmore.

Officers said the Challenger collided with a white Jeep Wrangler which was occupied by three women who happened to be from out of town.

The driver was ultimately taken into custody after he was found to have two open warrants including one for felony deadly conduct.

Additionally, the vehicle was also found to have fake plates on it, and that it had been stolen.

Police said the suspect will be charged with felony evading and could also be facing charges for the auto theft.

Officials added that he may be charged with the other two evadings from the previous incidents within the next day or two.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.