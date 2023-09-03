95º
Harris County EZ tag customers to see 10 percent rate drop beginning Labor Day

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Signs indicated EZ Tag lanes on Beltway 8 in Houston in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – If you spend a lot of time driving the toll roads in Harris County, you’ll soon be getting a break on your monthly bill.

Beginning Monday, Harris County EZ Tag customers can expect a 10 percent rate drop.

Harris County Commissioners voted unanimously in January to drop the prices across several points, including the Sam Houston and Westpark Tollways and the Hardy Toll Road.

Road closures will take place this upcoming week to change the signs on the tolls.

For more information on the closures and the new EZ Tag agreement, click here.

