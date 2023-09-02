Houston area law enforcement teaming up to protect citizens from intoxicated drivers Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement agencies across the Houston area are teaming up to protect Houstonians from unsafe drivers. Harris County Precinct One Constables are collaborating with multiple agencies to find and arrest intoxicated drivers on the roads.

HOUSTON – Harris County leads the nation in drinking with intoxicated arrests and DWI-related manslaughter deaths, according to the Harris County District Attorney.

This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement agencies across the Houston area are teaming up to protect Houstonians from unsafe drivers. Harris County Precinct One Constables are collaborating with multiple agencies to find and arrest intoxicated drivers on the roads.

Drivers stopped on suspicion of DWI will be asked to perform a breathalyzer test. If they refuse the test, they’ll be taken to the Harris County Courthouse on North Shepherd in north Harris County, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause to issue a blood test. A nurse will be on-site to perform the test.

“If it’s after hours, we’re going to get you. If it’s early in the morning, we are going to get you, and if it’s in the middle of the day, we’re going to get you,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Law enforcement officials say DWIs are a significant problem in Harris County.

“This year alone, the Harris County District Attorney’s office has filed 8,061 DWIs or intoxication manslaughter cases. In 31 of the cases, at least one individual lost their life,” said Ogg.

The District Attorney said each unfortunate case was preventable if the involved parties had only planned.

“You plan where you are going to eat. You plan what you’re going to wear. You plan who you’re going to be with. Plan on how you intend to get around if you intend to drink,” said Constable Alan Rosen of Precinct One.

“The odds are that you will be caught in Harris County, and a DWI conviction, even an arrest, can change your life forever,” said Ogg.

Law enforcement agencies suggest you determine your designated driver in advance, wear your seatbelts, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination when celebrating this Labor Day weekend.