Police searching for suspects who stole woman’s purse, forced her to fall at Houston grocery store parking lot

Authorities are searching for two men who came up behind two women in a Houston grocery store parking lot, grabbing the purse of one of the woman and causing her to fall over before fleeing the scene.

Houston police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who robbed a woman of her purse in a grocery store parking lot.

According to HPD, on Saturday, June 24, at around 9:30 a.m., two women, ages 79 and 84, were walking in a grocery store parking lot, located at the 6100 block of W. Fuqua.

As they were walking towards the store, they were approached by two unknown men, who forcibly grabbed one of their purses.

As the suspect was attempting to gain control of the woman’s purse, he caused her to fall to the ground, causing injury. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

A short time later, three suspects were captured on surveillance cameras at two different locations using the victim’s credit cards.

