Classroom Ready: Keeping kids safe from predators, bullies outside the classroom

HOUSTON – With the majority of our students back in school, we are making sure those students, their parents, and teachers remain Classroom Ready in every way. That includes being prepared for predators and bullies outside the classroom who want to target our kids through social media, apps, and other means.

Smartphones, social media, and the web have made life easier in so many ways. That includes easier access for predators who are placing our children in danger.

But students, parents, and teachers have ways to equip themselves in the effort to fight back.

According to the FBI, there are an estimated 500,000 online predators active each day. Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are especially susceptible to be groomed or manipulated by adults they meet online, and an estimated 89% of sexual advances directed at children occur in internet chatrooms or through instant messaging.

“There are sneaky things you can put on your phone so that when your parent walks up it all of a sudden looks like a calculator instead of like you’re visiting with someone,” said Kerry McCracken, executive director of The Children’s Assessment Center in Houston. It is an organization designed to protect children and prevent abuse.

What’s McCracken’s advice for the best way a parent can protect their child?

“Start early and talk often,” she said.

McCracken says parents need to rely on communication and relationships.

“Our biggest weapon is talking to our kids,” McCracken said. “Making sure they understand that you’re safe and they won’t be in trouble if they talk to you.”

Child advocates and researchers say predators take advantage of apps, instant messaging, and even programs like Google Docs -- oftentimes teaming up to victimize kids. It is known as “group grooming.”

Sgt. Jeremy Lahar of HPD also advises parents to build trust with their children -- but don’t be afraid to verify with active follow-up. As a father -- it’s something he practices in his own home.

“My kids know. Anytime dad or mom wants to, I’m going through all your stuff,” he said. “Whether it be your phone, your computer, or your tablet. Just to make sure there aren’t any of those adults taking advantage of them.”

Communication, trust, and active parenting. Traditional means to combat a very modern problem. It’s an issue that requires a joint effort by those in the lives of our children.

“Really, it’s on us as parents. It’s on us as teachers and educators,” Sgt. Lahar said. “Have those conversations and go through these situations and scenarios with the kids so that they don’t freeze up or they don’t succumb to the dangers of the online strangers and the people in person that may be trying to take advantage of them.”

Law enforcement and child advocates like The Children’s Assessment Center also advise parents to not only have conversations with their kids about online predators but to walk their children through scenarios so they will be better at spotting online solicitation.