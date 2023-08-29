Father allegedly shoots daughter in apparent murder-suicide case in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A father allegedly shot his daughter in an apparent murder-suicide case in northwest Harris County on Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home located in the 700 block of Marne Lane near 1960 and North Freeway around 10:56 a.m. They found two people dead inside the home.

The two people lived alone in the house. The father was the caretaker for his daughter, and the mother was in hospice care.

Team and I are enroute to what appears to be a murder-suicide. The incident occurred inside a residence at the 700 blk of Marne Ln (near 1960 & North Fwy). #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FpTK0lAbvu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 29, 2023

The father usually visited his wife, but he did not show up on Tuesday. Some family members, who do not live in Harris County, got concerned, and they called a family friend to check on the pair.

The friend found them dead in the home, and deputies were called.

Authorities said they also recovered a pistol, and the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the father and daughter.

Gonzalez said this was a “very tragic situation,” and encouraged people to ask for help if they are going through a difficult situation.