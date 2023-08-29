94º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Father allegedly shoots daughter in apparent murder-suicide case in NW Harris County

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, murder-suicide
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY – A father allegedly shot his daughter in an apparent murder-suicide case in northwest Harris County on Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home located in the 700 block of Marne Lane near 1960 and North Freeway around 10:56 a.m. They found two people dead inside the home.

The two people lived alone in the house. The father was the caretaker for his daughter, and the mother was in hospice care.

The father usually visited his wife, but he did not show up on Tuesday. Some family members, who do not live in Harris County, got concerned, and they called a family friend to check on the pair.

The friend found them dead in the home, and deputies were called.

Authorities said they also recovered a pistol, and the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the father and daughter.

Gonzalez said this was a “very tragic situation,” and encouraged people to ask for help if they are going through a difficult situation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email