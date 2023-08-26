Man shot, killed after altercation inside north Houston mechanic shop

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed after an altercation broke out inside a north Houston mechanic shop Saturday.

According to Houston police, it happened around 2:20 p.m. at 110 West Little York.

Police said two workers got into an altercation inside the mechanic shop. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The suspect is currently at large and no weapon was located at the scene. Both the men are said to be in their twenties.

Police are not sure what the altercation was about. They are currently speaking to witnesses.

They are unsure if there is surveillance video of the incident at this time.