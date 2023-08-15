Arson suspect arrested after large apartment fire leaves dozens displaced in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – An arson suspect was arrested after an apartment complex was left damaged following a large fire, according to The Woodlands Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 9:10 a.m. at The Timbermill Apartments, located at 1431 Sawdust Road.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. An attack line stretched to the third-floor landing and crews found entry to the apartment’s sprinkler system to help keep two separate fires from spreading.

The fire was quickly extinguished and residents were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

Officials said a total of 12 units lost power because of the fire and apartment management is working to restore utilities and relocate the residents.

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined that the fire’s cause was incendiary, and a short time later, arrested one of the apartment’s occupants for arson.