Group of up to 50 shoplift about $100K worth of luxe items from mall, using bear spray against guards

LOS ANGELES – Armed with bear spray, a group of up to 50 people swarmed a Los Angeles mall Saturday and made away with around $100,000 worth of luxury items, officials said.

Thirty to 50 people descended on the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills, using the bear spray to neutralize security guards as they made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury handbags and high-end clothing, a police spokesman said.

The call of “numerous persons shoplifting” came shortly after 4 p.m., the LAPD said. Police estimated the loss at $60,000 to $100,000.

