1 dead, 2 shot including pregnant woman during argument outside southeast Houston bar

HOUSTON – A man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting outside of a southeast Houston bar on Sunday.

Houston police were called at approximately 1:38 a.m. to the 4600 block of Almeda Genoa Road regarding a shooting.

There was an argument in the parking lot of the bar and several shots were fired. A man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The pregnant woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital, and both her and the baby are in good condition.

A third man arrived at a local hospital an hour after the incident. He said he was injured in the shooting. The car he arrived in also had several bullet holes.

Three other men were also with the injured man, and police spoke to all of them. The man’s condition is unknown.

Authorities do not know what caused the argument or who the suspect or suspects are. No arrests have been made, and the victims’ names were not released.