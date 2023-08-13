85º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

1 dead, 2 shot including pregnant woman during argument outside southeast Houston bar

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
A man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting outside of a southeast Houston bar on Sunday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting outside of a southeast Houston bar on Sunday.

Houston police were called at approximately 1:38 a.m. to the 4600 block of Almeda Genoa Road regarding a shooting.

There was an argument in the parking lot of the bar and several shots were fired. A man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The pregnant woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital, and both her and the baby are in good condition.

A third man arrived at a local hospital an hour after the incident. He said he was injured in the shooting. The car he arrived in also had several bullet holes.

Three other men were also with the injured man, and police spoke to all of them. The man’s condition is unknown.

Authorities do not know what caused the argument or who the suspect or suspects are. No arrests have been made, and the victims’ names were not released.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email