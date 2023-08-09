A portable threat on school campuses first exposed by KPRC 2 Investigates in 2018 remains a concern for officials

How does law enforcement view portable classrooms? “A red flag of danger,” according to former HPD Captain Greg Fremin.

HOUSTON – How does law enforcement view portable classrooms? “A red flag of danger,” according to former HPD Captain Greg Fremin.

There are various reasons as to why the safety of those inside can be viewed as more challenging to ensure than teachers and students in a main building.

For one, students are isolated from a primary building, and another key component is construction. A portable classroom does not have the brick and mortar of a permanent structure.

“It’s not designed to be bulletproof,” said Robin Cummings to KPRC 2 Investigates in 2018. We spoke with Cummings, a sales and leasing executive of modular classrooms, months after the deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School.

It didn’t take long to get a firsthand look, then or now, as to how easily a modular classroom can be penetrated.

“If I was a school administrator or a superintendent of a district, I would be doing everything in my power to get rid of modular classrooms,” said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers during a recent interview.

Elected officials from both sides of the aisle who represent the Houston area in Austin weighed-in with concerns.

“Everybody on the ground recognizes that there could be a problem someday,” said Republican State Senator Paul Bettencourt.

The problem is clearly evident for another state senator.

“I think the most important issue is the material of the building,” said Democratic State Senator Borris Miles.

The Texas Education Agency admits they do not know how many portable classrooms are currently being used in Texas because, “that is not a data set we track,” according to a spokesperson. However, we do know that districts are attempting to rely less on them.

Additionally, there are more enhanced measures as a result of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde 15 months ago. Districts statewide are required to have fencing around all their schools, with a special protective film to be placed on all first-floor windows to help prevent windows from shattering. This all comes as additional steps are being taken by school districts with regards to the continued growth of school marshals and guardian programs, required detailed active shooter plans and a new law, effective September 1, 2023, that will have a properly trained peace officer on every campus in the state.

As for what a parent should be asking if their child goes into a trailer classroom?

Fremin, who also is a professor in the criminal justice program at Sam Houston State University, offered up the following advice:

“I can tell you exactly because I am a parent, although my children are out of school, I would be asking is this safe. What are the safety protocols if we have an active shooter or someone with a gun that comes on, what is going to happen in this trailer. What is going to happen with my child?” Fremin said.