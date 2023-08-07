Securing schools: 4 devices made to stop an intruder in the classroom

For the next several weeks we at KPRC 2 are making it a priority to get you and your children Classroom Ready with a whole series of in-depth stories aimed at helping you navigate the new school year. One big concern for parents is security in the schools. We are looking into stopping an active shooter from ever getting inside your child’s classroom.

Since 1970 there have been more than 500 students and teachers killed in school shootings. KPRC 2 Investigator Bill Spencer shows us four new, cutting-edge, door-blocking devices designed to keep the bad guys out. You’ll learn how the devices work, how much they cost, and how they perform.

Jum Napolitano, a former secret service agent and protector of four Presidents, Dr. Jamie White, Principal at The Harmony School of Excellence, and Sugar Land Middle School Director of Student Safety Jennifer Sabin.

At Harmony Schools, students regularly practice active shooter drills throughout the year.

“It’s my priority to make sure our students, our staff, and the parents feel safe,” said Dr. Jamie White, Principal at Harmony Public School.

The first device we tested is called a Secureadoor. This heavy-duty bar is $99. You adjust the height of the brace to the size of the door and have that ready for when you need it.

“Now you just slap this thing into place, hit the top handle, kick the footplate and it should be ready to go.”

Bill had Jim Napolitano try to force the door open.

The device does start to give a little. Then, the device breaks and he was able to open the door. But, then we realized the instructions were so confusing we actually put it together the wrong way. So we make it right and do it over again. When the device is put together the right way, we are unable to get into the door.

The next device we test is called the Sleeve from Fighting Chance Solutions and the cost is $89.99. A group of teachers in Muscatine, Iowa designed this device. This device is for doors that open out not in. When Napolitano tests this device, he cannot get into the room.

The Defender is a high-security door lock that runs $15 to $20. It requires some installation but is very, very simple. The device fits inside the door jam and stops doors from opening.

This was also an effective device at keeping the door closed from anyone trying to get in.

The Rampart door blocker is much like the first device we looked at. Once you extend the device it is ready to be placed under the door handle to stop anyone from getting in. During the test of this device, there was very little door movement, and we were unable to get into the room.

It’s important to know all of these door-blocking devices can be used at your home. The Sleeve is built more for commercial doors that swing out but if you had doors like this you could use it.