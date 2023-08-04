23-year-old found shot to death inside northwest Harris County apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 23-year-old man was found dead inside a northwest Harris County apartment Thursday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 a.m., they responded to the Avaya apartment complex located at 9001 Jones Road.

When they arrived, they found Cameron Azema, 23, dead inside an apartment from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said friends of Azema found him in the apartment and it is not clear when the incident happened.

“Homicide investigators believe the incident to be drug related and not random in nature,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston, at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.