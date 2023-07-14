92º

Local News

Woman dead after being shot during argument with another woman at northwest Harris County apartment complex

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Thoroughbred Drive, shooting, crime, Harris County
Shooting on Thoroughbred Drive (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died at a hospital after being shot during an argument with another woman at a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

\

The shooting happened in the 11900 block of Thoroughbred Drive. Authorities said the woman was shot during an altercation between the two women. The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital by Lifeflight in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said she later died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the female suspect in the shooting has been detained.

