Woman dead after being shot during argument with another woman at northwest Harris County apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died at a hospital after being shot during an argument with another woman at a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to an incident at an apt complex at 11910 Thoroughbred Drive. Preliminary: an adult female was shot after an altercation with another female at the location. The wounded female was transported by Lifeflight in critical condition.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/fQXq4VWQNL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 13, 2023

The shooting happened in the 11900 block of Thoroughbred Drive. Authorities said the woman was shot during an altercation between the two women. The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital by Lifeflight in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said she later died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the female suspect in the shooting has been detained.