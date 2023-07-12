Feeling sick to your stomach, dizzy, tired, it might be ‘what’s going around’

HOUSTON – The City of Houston, Harris and Fort Bend County Health Departments are encouraging everyone to wash fruits, vegetables and hands when preparing food because of an outbreak of Cyclospora. Cyclospora is a GI disease that is common this type of year but the health departments are noticing more of it than usual.
Additionally, here’s what doctors say are commonly coming into clinics across our area:
Dr. Karen Wittenburg - Pediatrician- Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Clinic
RSV
“Where previously we mostly saw RSV in the fall and winter months, but since the start of the pandemic viral patterns have changed and it’s not uncommon to see RSV in the summer months as well,” Dr. Wittenburg said.
Dr. Krishnawari Pant – Pediatrician – Kelsey-Seybold Fort Bend Medical Diagnostic Center
Step throat
Scarlet fever
Acute gastroenteritis
Dr. Jessica Lanerie- Pediatrician- Kelsey-Seybold Sienna Clinic
Strep throat
Gastroenteritis
Dr. Christine Le, Family Medicine – Kelsey-Seybold Memorial Villages
Skin problems – eczema, staph
Hemorrhoids – less hydration
Allergies
Dr. Balaguru Ravi, Internal Medicine, and Sports Medicine- Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Clinic
Heat exhaustion
Shoulder and knee pain
Dr. Michelle Udayamurthy, Internal Medicine, Berthelsen Main Campus
Gastroenteritis
Allergies
Dr. Christopher Campos – Internal Medicine- Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Clinic
Weight loss counseling
Dizziness, likely sometimes due to lack of proper water consumption
Harris County Public Health Department
Mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile, which is quite common this time of the year, but there have not been any confirmed human cases at this point.