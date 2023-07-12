Feeling sick to your stomach, dizzy, tired, it might be ‘what’s going around’

HOUSTON – The City of Houston, Harris and Fort Bend County Health Departments are encouraging everyone to wash fruits, vegetables and hands when preparing food because of an outbreak of Cyclospora. Cyclospora is a GI disease that is common this type of year but the health departments are noticing more of it than usual.

Additionally, here’s what doctors say are commonly coming into clinics across our area:

Dr. Karen Wittenburg - Pediatrician- Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Clinic

RSV

“Where previously we mostly saw RSV in the fall and winter months, but since the start of the pandemic viral patterns have changed and it’s not uncommon to see RSV in the summer months as well,” Dr. Wittenburg said.

Dr. Krishnawari Pant – Pediatrician – Kelsey-Seybold Fort Bend Medical Diagnostic Center

Step throat

Scarlet fever

Acute gastroenteritis

Dr. Jessica Lanerie- Pediatrician- Kelsey-Seybold Sienna Clinic

Dr. Christine Le, Family Medicine – Kelsey-Seybold Memorial Villages

Skin problems – eczema, staph

Hemorrhoids – less hydration

Allergies

Dr. Balaguru Ravi, Internal Medicine, and Sports Medicine- Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Clinic

Heat exhaustion

Shoulder and knee pain

Dr. Michelle Udayamurthy, Internal Medicine, Berthelsen Main Campus

Gastroenteritis

Dr. Christopher Campos – Internal Medicine- Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Clinic

Weight loss counseling

Dizziness, likely sometimes due to lack of proper water consumption

Harris County Public Health Department

Mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile, which is quite common this time of the year, but there have not been any confirmed human cases at this point.