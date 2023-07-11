Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven celebrates 96th birthday with tasty offers only on 7/11

A free Slurpee is handed out to a military service member during the 7-Eleven "Operation Thank You" event, Wednesday, November 9, 2011, at NAS Oceana Naval Base in Virginia Beach, Va. The event was held to show appreciation for the troops and their service. As part of a Veteran's Day salute, free, small Slurpee drinks will be given to active, veteran and retired members of the military and their families on November 11, 2011, at participating 7-Eleven stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Stephanie Oberlander/AP Images for Ketchum)

HOUSTON – Happy 7/11 Day y’all! What better way to celebrate the convenience store’s 96th birthday than with a free Slurpee!

All day on Tuesday, visit your nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes stores to pick up one free small Slurpee drink. There is a limit of one free drink per customer.

This year, 7-Eleven rolled out special-edition flavors for the summer: Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, and Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero.

Those who are 7-Eleven rewards members can enjoy $1 snacks such as pizza slices and hot dogs.

To learn more, and to look for the nearest 7-Eleven, go here.

What’s your favorite 7-Eleven flavor? Tell us in the comments below.