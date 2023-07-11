Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven celebrates 96th birthday with tasty offers only on 7/11

HOUSTON – Happy 7/11 Day y’all! What better way to celebrate the convenience store’s 96th birthday than with a free Slurpee!
All day on Tuesday, visit your nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes stores to pick up one free small Slurpee drink. There is a limit of one free drink per customer.
This year, 7-Eleven rolled out special-edition flavors for the summer: Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, and Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero.
Those who are 7-Eleven rewards members can enjoy $1 snacks such as pizza slices and hot dogs.
To learn more, and to look for the nearest 7-Eleven, go here.
What’s your favorite 7-Eleven flavor? Tell us in the comments below.