Person dies in crash involving motorcycle on I-45; Several North Freeway lanes closed

Houston Transtar image of the wreck involving a motorcycle on I-45 North Freeway, as seen on June 23, 2023.

HOUSTON – A person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on the North Freeway early Friday morning.

Houston police said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway at Gulf Bank.

It’s unclear at this time what kind of vehicle the other one was involved in the crash.

The person who died has not been identified and authorities have not said what vehicle the person was driving.

As of this writing, the right shoulder, left lane, right lane and two center lanes are closed in the area.