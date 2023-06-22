96º

Suspect in fatal 2022 south Houston shooting arrested, charged

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Lucio Fernandez (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A suspect in a fatal shooting which happened in 2022 has been arrested and charged.

Lucio Fernandez, 35, is charged with murder for the December 2022 shooting which led to the death of Danail Strawhun, 31, in south Houston.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of South Acres Drive on December 10, 2022.

According to Houston police, officers were dispatched to a call of a deceased person at the address and were told a passerby saw a man unresponsive in a ditch. The man, who was identified as Strawhun, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police said at the time, there were no known witnesses or suspects in the crime.

After further investigation, Fernandez was identified as a suspect in the case and a warrant for murder was filed. Fernandez was taken into custody on Wednesday by the HPD Southeast Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team and the Pearland Police Department.

