Have you seen him? Man wanted for questioning in connection to deadly shooting at East End apartment complex

HOUSTON – Houston police want to question a man about a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Houston’s East End on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7250 Avenue C around 9 p.m. and found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said there was an argument in the pool area of the complex that could have possibly prompted the shooting.

The identity of the 30-year-old victim has not yet been released.

The person wanted for questioning is only described as a Hispanic man, last seen driving a dark green Jeep Wrangler with red rims. Houston police released surveillance photos of the man.

Anyone with information on the person of interest, his vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.