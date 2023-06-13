Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Tori Bowie of the United States poses with the gold mdeal for the Women's 100 metres during day four of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

World champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from complications related to childbirth, an autopsy reportedly found.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida said Bowie, who died at age 32, had a “well developed fetus,” with the athlete estimated to have been 8 months pregnant, and was undergoing labor at the time of her death in May, USA Today reported.

The manner of death was ruled natural, the medical examiner’s office said, according to USA Today. NBC News has not yet obtained or verified the autopsy report. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Orange County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday night from NBC News.

