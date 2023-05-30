Father killed during child custody swap with mother, boyfriend in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A man was shot and killed during a child custody exchange with the mother and her boyfriend in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies responded to the scene at 10 p.m. at T.C. Jester and Bammel North Houston Road Monday evening.

Investigators said the shooting began when the mother’s new boyfriend showed up.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man, believed to be the father, on the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are still piecing together what led to the shooting.

The mother, child, and the boyfriend fled before deputies arrived. They are currently wanted by investigators for questioning.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.