Pockets turned inside out and dead: Apartment complex owner finds man shot in southwest Houston parking lot

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment parking lot Thursday.

The scene is in the 9900 block of South Dairy Ashford Road. The man’s body was found at about 12:10 p.m.

Homicide detectives are en route to a parking lot in the 9900 block of South Dairy Ashford Road.



A male was found deceased about 12:10 p.m.



No other information at this time. Investigation is ongoing.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 25, 2023

Police said the manager of the apartment complex walked out and saw a man laying in the parking lot. The man had been shot once.

Police believe the homicide could be the result of a robbery or an attempted robbery as the man’s pockets were turned inside out.

The man was found laying next to a black truck. Police said it is unclear if the truck belongs to the man or if it was stolen.