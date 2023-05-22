Private astronauts headed to International Space Station following successful Axiom Mission 2 launch

Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), the second all private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, lifts off at 5:37 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 21, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA said four private astronauts are in orbit headed to the International Space Station after a successful launch of Axiom Mission 2.

This is the second all private astronaut mission to the ISS. They lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

NASA said a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the company’s Dragon spacecraft carrying Ax-2 crew members Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi into orbit. Their mission is to conduct scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities on the space station.

“Congratulations to Axiom, SpaceX, and the Axiom Mission 2 crew on a successful launch! During their time aboard the International Space Station, the Ax-2 astronauts will carry out more than 20 scientific experiments, helping us better understand space radiation, weather in low-gravity conditions, and more,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “This mission is more proof of NASA’s commitment to help our industry partners develop the next generation of space technology and a support a growing commercial space economy.”

NASA said they will be providing live coverage of SpaceX Dragon docking, hatch opening, and a ceremony to welcome the crew on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 22.

“The SpaceX Dragon will autonomously dock to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module around 9:16 a.m. Monday with hatch opening about 11:13 a.m. Live mission coverage will conclude following the welcome ceremony expected to start about 11:45 a.m. The mission also will be covered by Axiom Space on its website,” NASA said in a news release.

Axiom Space astronauts are expected to depart the space station May 30, pending weather.