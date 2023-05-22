Man trying to buy video game shot, killed in attempted robbery in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man who was trying to buy a PlayStation game for his son was shot multiple times and later died in what police are calling an attempted robbery in west Houston Sunday.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Police said the man went to the Post Oak at Woodway Apartments at 99 N. Post Oak Ln. to meet the person selling the game.

When he arrived, an unknown number of people tried to rob him. Police said the man tried to fight off the alleged robbers, but he was shot three times.

Police said the man was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.