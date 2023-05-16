Gerber baby formula that could have deadly bacteria sent to US stores after problem announced

A Gerber baby formula that was under voluntary recall was still delivered to some stores in the United States after officials announced the possible issue, according to a news release from Associate Wholesale Grocers, Incorporated.

The recall was shared with the public in March. Perrigo Company, which owns some of the Gerber brands, said it made the announcement because there could be Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in the Gerber Good Start SootheProTM formula.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this bacteria can be deadly for infants. Infections are not common, but they can cause issues for premature infants, babies younger than two months or infants with weak immune systems, according to Perrigo. Children can have fevers, low energy, poor feeding, and other intense symptoms.

The products to look out for were manufactured at Perigo’s factory in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, this year from Jan. 2- Jan. 18.

Associated Wholesale Grocers said the formula was still delivered to several stores in its Nashville division after the recall was announced. The product was sent to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

If people think they purchased this product, they should check their lot code and not use the formula, according to AWG.

The lot codes of the formulas that were recalled are listed here and here.