12-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of Sonic worker in Texas

KEENE, Texas – A 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been charged with murder after the juvenile fatally shot an employee at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Texas, police said.

The shooting unfolded Saturday evening at the Sonic in the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, local police said. Keene is located about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

Angel Gomez, 20, went to the Sonic in a car with other passengers and was acting “disorderly” in the parking lot when he was confronted by Sonic worker Matthew Davis, 32, authorities said.

Keene Police Chief James Kidd said Davis confronted Gomez for urinating in the parking lot, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

