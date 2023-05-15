Man found dead with gunshot wounds outside house in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a house Monday in north Houston.

Houston Police Department homicide detectives are heading to the scene in the 4900 block of Cruse Road, close to Lockwood Drive.

Homicide detectives are en route to a residence in the 4900 block of Cruse Rd. near Lockwood Dr. after a male was found deceased outside the home about 9:10 am.



The male had apparent gunshot wounds. No other information at this time.#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 15, 2023

The man was found at approximately 9:10 a.m., police said. Authorities did not release additional information about who found him or circumstances of the finding.

KPRC 2 is heading to the scene and will bring you the latest details as soon as they’re available.