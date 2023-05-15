83º

Man found dead with gunshot wounds outside house in north Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Police Department, Crime
Police lights at a crime scene.

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a house Monday in north Houston.

Houston Police Department homicide detectives are heading to the scene in the 4900 block of Cruse Road, close to Lockwood Drive.

The man was found at approximately 9:10 a.m., police said. Authorities did not release additional information about who found him or circumstances of the finding.

KPRC 2 is heading to the scene and will bring you the latest details as soon as they’re available.

