2 Houston highways closed due to heavy truck crashes, bricks on road

HOUSTON – Two heavy truck crashes were reported Monday morning.

A truck lost a load of bricks on State Highway 288 northbound at Interstate 69, so all the main lanes are blocked off, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Four lanes are also closed on Interstate 10 Katy westbound at Fry Road after a crash involving a heavy truck.

Two heavy truck/ hazmat crashes currently working! SH 288 northbound at I-69 all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck/ lost load of bricks. Also, I-10 Katy westbound at Fry multiple mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck crash. pic.twitter.com/lcPviX7Bf9 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 15, 2023

Several boxes were also dropped on I-10 due to the crash. Officials said they are still cleaning up the road. TxDOT encouraged drivers to take a different route because cleanup could take several hours.

Several lanes are closed on Interstate 10 Katy westbound at Fry Road after a crash involving a heavy truck. (Texas Department of Transportation)