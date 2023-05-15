79º

1 dead after possible altercation leads to shooting in north Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Monday.

Houston Police Department officers were dispatched around 4:23 a.m. to the scene in the 1900 block of Eubanks Street.

Two people were involved in the incident. Detectives said there was possibly an altercation that led to the shooting.

Police were originally called to the area about a pedestrian crash, but they found a man with gunshot wounds. A second person was transported to a local hospital, but there’s no word yet on that person’s condition.

Authorities are speaking with a person of interest, who is cooperating with officials.

There was also a vehicle at the end of the street in a ditch that police are looking into.

Law enforcement is still investigating this incident.

