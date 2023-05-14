Job and resource fair helps young Houstonians find summer jobs

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner helped young Houstonians find summer jobs and internships through his Hire Houston Youth Job and Resource Fair.

The event was held Saturday at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center.

Houstonians age 16-24 were invited to fill out a resume and learn how to have a good job interview, They then got to show off their skills to potential employers, sometimes even getting on-the-spot job offers.

This year’s final event will be held on Saturday, June 10. You can find more information on that event here.