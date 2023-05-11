Officer injured after suspect fires weapon at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Houston police said investigators are en route to an officer involved shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

The shooting happened in the 10200 block of Forum Park.

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting at an apartment complex at 10202 Forum Park. The officer sustained a minor wound when the suspect fired a weapon. The suspect, who is uninjured, is in custody.



Police said an officer sustained a minor wound when the suspect fired a weapon.

Police said the suspect is uninjured and in custody.

