85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Officer injured after suspect fires weapon at SW Houston apartment complex

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: crime, Houston, shooting, Forum Park
Police lights (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Houston police said investigators are en route to an officer involved shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

The shooting happened in the 10200 block of Forum Park.

Police said an officer sustained a minor wound when the suspect fired a weapon.

Police said the suspect is uninjured and in custody.

KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email