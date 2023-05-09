Fort Hood is officially renamed Fort Cavazos after the first Latino four-star general

After more than eight decades, Fort Hood’s name was changed Tuesday to Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos, a Texas-born decorated war veteran who was the first Latino four-star general and the first Latino brigadier general.

“There is no better namesake for our installation than Richard E. Cavazos,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commanding general of the III Armored Corps, headquartered at Fort Cavazos.

“Let his name and all that he represents inspire us all every single day to live up to his legacy as a warrior, as a soldier’s soldier, as a master trainer, as a military innovator, as a coach and mentor and as a humble servant leader,” said Bernabe in his remarks during the ceremony.

