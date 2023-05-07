77º

Teenager dies after car was shot at with mother in vehicle in southeast Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A teenager died after a shooting in southeast Houston. (kprc)

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting on Saturday in southeast Houston.

The teenager and his mother were sitting in their parked car at an apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. at 5900 Selinsky Road. The boy was in the passenger side.

The Houston Police Department said a vehicle got in front of the other car and shot six rounds. The shooter then fled. Officers are unaware of the make of the car.

The teenager was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Law enforcement did not mention if the mother was injured.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and looking at surveillance video.

