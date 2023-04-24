Fifth Ward residents to discuss high incidence of cancer cases in area with elected officials, medical experts Monday

Houston Health Department says it has detected cancer-causing dioxin in soil sampling around Fifth Ward, Kashmere Gardens-area Union Pacific rail yard

HOUSTON – On Monday afternoon, members of Fifth Ward will have the chance to join elected officials and medical experts for the Fifth Ward Cancer Cluster Summit.

Throughout the past several years, that Houston community has seen a high incidence of cancer cases and Monday’s summit will be looking at factors that might be contributing to this trend.

After testing in 2022 and earlier this year, Houston Health Department discovered dioxin in dozens of soil samples taken from a former Union Pacific Rail Yard in Houston’s Fifth Ward. Dioxin is a chemical compound that takes a long time to break down. It’s highly toxic and can cause cancer.

Union Pacific solidifies agreement to increase testing in Fifth Ward neighborhood, part of area where cancer cluster identified

A fourth of the samples collected at the site last year exceeded levels safe for children, according to the City of Houston. Latonya Payne said she believes the chemicals caused her son’s leukemia, which ultimately killed him.

“I just believe that the negligence that has been going on for years from the railroad caused, was a contributing factor to his passing away,” Payne said.

Other residents in the area have been upset and crying out for help for years.

THEA calls on state to conduct in-depth studies on the health of residents living in Kashmere Gardens and the Fifth Ward

Ronald Harden lives in Fifth Ward.

“My mother died out here from cancer. She left here with one kidney. She died from leukemia. My brother’s lost both his kidneys,” Harden said.

Days after he spoke with KPRC 2 in the fall of 2022, Harden said he was scheduled to have a kidney removed because of cancer.

“Someone has dropped the ball out here and they need to go back and pick it up,” he said.

Today’s summit will feature Dr. Stephanie Miles Richardson of Morehouse School of Medicine, an expert on environmental-related health issues, particularly those that cause cancer; Houston council member Letitia Plummer, discussions and interactive sessions that will cover a range of topics related to cancer clusters, environmental health and policy solutions.

The summit is free and open to the public. It starts in the afternoon at 3:30 a.m. at Greater Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church on Liberty Road.