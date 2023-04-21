Suspected drunk driver reportedly endangered HPD officers who were working homicide scene

HOUSTON – Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting on the southwest side of Houston.

The shooting happened in the 9800 block of Main St. near the South Loop at around 9 p.m. Police said a suspect drove up to a man inside a Cadillac Escalade and got out and opened fire on the vehicle. The driver of the Escalade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspected drunk driver arrested after endangering officers investigating homicide (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

While officers were investigating the homicide, police said a suspected drunk driver drove through the scene, endangering officers. The suspected drunk driver was arrested.