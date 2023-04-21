Suspected drunk driver reportedly endangered HPD officers who were working homicide scene

HOUSTON – Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting on the southwest side of Houston.
The shooting happened in the 9800 block of Main St. near the South Loop at around 9 p.m. Police said a suspect drove up to a man inside a Cadillac Escalade and got out and opened fire on the vehicle. The driver of the Escalade was pronounced dead at the scene.
While officers were investigating the homicide, police said a suspected drunk driver drove through the scene, endangering officers. The suspected drunk driver was arrested.