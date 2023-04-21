Juvenile hospitalized after being pinned under ATV following crash into storm drain in W. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A juvenile was taken to the hospital after the ATV they were riding on flipped and pinned them underneath Thursday afternoon.

According to the Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the accident at approximately 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Adriatic Drive and Gannan Lake Ct. in western Harris County.

The department said a juvenile was riding the ATV at a high rate of speed when they struck a storm drain, causing the ATV to roll and pin them underneath.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital in stable condition.