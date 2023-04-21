HISD bus driver accused of hitting, kicking 13-year-old while on route

HOUSTON – An HISD bus driver is facing charges after police said he hit a 13-year-old boy on the bus.

Zamoderc Montrel Odom, 44, is charged with injury to a child for the April 12 incident. He posted a $15,000 bond Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer with the Houston ISD Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Westridge. The affidavit said the officer spoke to Odom who said he had hit a bump and the kids on the bus were yelling at him and he stopped the bus and told everybody to get off. The officer noted this was not a regular stop.

The officer was told the 13-year-old had kicked Odom as he was getting off the bus. The officer spoke with the 13-year-old who said Odom had slammed on the brakes, causing an altercation between Odom and the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old said as he was getting off the bus, his backpack rubbed against Odom at which time Odom struck the 13-year-old in the back of the head with a closed fist. The 13-year-old said as he turned to face Odom, Odom kicked him in the face. The 13-year-old suffered a small laceration in the inside of his bottom lip and said he felt pain from the assaults.

The affidavit said the incident was captured on the bus’s surveillance camera. The officer reviewed the footage and saw Odom striking the 13-year-old in the back of the head, than kick him in the face. The officer also did not see the 13-year-old kick Odom.

Odom is due in district court for his first appearance Monday.

KPRC has reached out to HISD for a statement.