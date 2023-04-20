McDonald’s to launch iconic Big Mac Sauce as dip cups in Greater Houston Area -- only for limited time

HOUSTON – The McDonald’s mystery sauce that’s known as the Big Mac sauce has always been a fan favorite since its first launch in 1968. And now, it’s finally getting a spotlight on the menu.

The fast food chain announced that it is dropping Big Mac sauce dip cups at participating restaurants across the Greater Houston area for a limited time, starting on April 27.

The cups will feature retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wraps.

According to the release, the only way for customers to get their hands on the iconic sauce is by ordering on the McDonald’s app.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has expanded its menu with the sauce. In 2017, approximately 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S.

The creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and dippable sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets, according to the release. It can also be ordered a la carte to pair with all your go-to McDonald’s menu items.