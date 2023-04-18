Looking for a job? More than 1,600 job openings available at Turnaround Houston Job Fair this month

HOUSTON – Looking for a job? The city of Houston is hosting a job fair later this month for people looking for work.

The Turnaround Houston Job and Readiness Fair will be hosted on Thursday, April 27 at the Alief Community Center Gymnasium from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

“Turnaround Houston has led to opportunities for countless individuals who need a second chance,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “They have built strong collaborative partnerships with some of our city’s finest businesses and organizations. Industries include construction, technology, telecommunications and many more. Jobs give people a sense of pride, allowing them to care for their families and meet personal goals. I encourage all job seekers, regardless of employment or criminal history, to attend this free event and take advantage of the exciting career possibilities that await.”

More than 30 employers and resource organizations are expected to be at the job fair, and several of them will have hiring managers hosting on-the-spot interviews.

“Jobs and workforce development have always been my priority,” said District F Councilmember Tiffany Thomas. “I am excited to work with the Office of Business Opportunity and assist Houstonians in making positive changes toward their economic future.”

There will also be more than 1,600 full and part-time positions ranging from entry-level to experienced upper management available in industries such as health, finance and hospitality.

“At Turnaround Houston, we work with reputable employers and resource organizations who are eager to connect with job seekers and those needing assistance related to their job search,” said Marsha E. Murray, director of the Office of Business Opportunity. “My office and our community partners are looking forward to welcoming Houstonians to this event.”

To register for this event, go to https://tinyurl.com/pwfbky39