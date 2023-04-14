Man found dead in empty industrial area lot in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police said the body of a man was discovered in an empty lot in an industrial area on the northeast side of town Thursday.

According to police, an officer was flagged down by a citizen who said a man’s body was lying in an empty lot of an industrial area located in the 10600 block of Wallisville Rd. Officers went to the address and found the body in an advanced stage of decomposition. They said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The identity of the man is still pending verification. His cause and manner of death are also pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.