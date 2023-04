HOUSTON – An elderly man who reportedly has Dementia is said to have been missing from north Houston.

According to officials, 82-year-old Richard Franks was last seen in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive on Thursday.

Franks is described as an elderly Black man, standing about 5′07″ and weighing about 120 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a superman cap, blue blazer, black shirt along with blue jeans and dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at (713) 884-3131.