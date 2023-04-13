Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy partners with Zócalo Health to help lower prescription drug cost for Latino community

HOUSTON – The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company announced that they are now collaborating with Zócalo Health to lower prescription drug costs for the Latino community.

Zócalo Health is virtual primary care where patients pay a flat fee of $50 for a one-time visit or can pay a $40-$60 monthly membership for regular access.

“That gives them and their entire household access to a number of visits with our hospital providers and our health guides and really allows them to navigate the system and save money, especially when it comes to medications and lab cost,” said Erik Cardenas, CEO and co-founder of Zócalo Health.

Cardenas said growing up on the south side of Houston motivated him to start the Latino Health Organization.

“Growing up, I didn’t have the best access to healthcare, and unfortunately, very little has changed over the last few decades,” he said.

The concept of Zócalo Health is similar to direct primary care. If you don’t have insurance and pay into a membership for healthcare, Cardenas said you can use online pharmacies for prescription drugs. His company is collaborating with Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company promises to deliver prescriptions at a fixed 15% margin. That still gets you drugs that are dozens (if not hundreds) of dollars cheaper.

You don’t need to be a patient of Zócalo Health to order prescriptions from them, but Cardenas said they hope to make life easier.

“As you can imagine, it’s not always the easiest for someone like my mom or someone in my community who needs to navigate this very convenient service. So the fact that we employ community health workers and health guides to navigate our patients makes it really easy for them to take advantage of the service,” Cardenas said.